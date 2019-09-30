Livescore Match Center
30/09/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
1 : 1
Esbjerg
Finished
32'
Rune Frantsen
1 - 0
Mohammed Dauda
40'
73'
Michael Lansing
Yuri Yakovenko
84'
90'
Malte Kiilerich Hansen
1 - 1
Joni Kauko (pen)
90'+6
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
4
1
Corner Kicks
4
4
Counter Attacks
2
39
Cross Attacks
48
11
Fouls
11
11
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
11
0
Offsides
0
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
9
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
5
2
Substitutions
3
27
Throwins
37
0
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
2
