14/07/19
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
0 : 3
FC Nordsjaelland
Finished
0 - 1
Ulrik Yttergaard Jenssen
27'
49'
Michael Lumb
56'
Hallur Hansson
0 - 2
Isaac Atanga
58'
0 - 3
Mathias Rasmussen
84'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
3
Blocked Shots
5
4
Corner Kicks
5
8
Counter Attacks
20
25
Cross Attacks
25
13
Fouls
11
12
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
3
8
Goal Attempts
7
3
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
8
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
11
2
Substitutions
3
24
Throwins
24
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
