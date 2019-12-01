Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
16:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
AC Horsens
2 : 1
Odense
2nd Half
- 69:11
0 - 1
Bashkim Kadrii (pen)
23'
24'
Michael Lumb
Oliver Lund
59'
61'
Marco Lund (Own Goal)
1 - 1
65'
Bjarke Jacobsen
2 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
5
4
Counter Attacks
1
15
Cross Attacks
9
8
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
2
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
5
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
2
19
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019