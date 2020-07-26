Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
15:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Playoff
AC Horsens
0 : 0
Odense
*
Half Time
First Leg. 1-3 agg. 1-3
Mads Froekjaer-jensen
12'
34'
Jonas Gemmer
39'
Louka Prip
Joergen Skjelvik
44'
Troels Kloeve
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
4
2
Counter Attacks
6
21
Cross Attacks
11
9
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
4
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
3
