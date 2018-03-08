|08/03/18
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Round 16
|AC Milan
|0 : 2
|Arsenal
|Finished
|First leg.
Venue: San Siro.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018.
Referee : Clement Turpin (FRA).
Assistant referees : Nicolas Danos (FRA) & Cyril Gringore (FRA).
Fourth official : Hicham Zakrani (FRA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Milan have kept 6 consecutive clean sheets. Arsenal have lost last 4 games. Milan won 4-0 at home to Arsenal in 2012. Arsenal triumphed 2-0 at San Siro in 2008. 2nd leg on 15 March.