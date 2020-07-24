Livescore Match Center
24/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
1 : 1
Atalanta
Finished
14'
Hakan Calhanoglu
1 - 0
25'
Lucas Biglia
26'
Ruslan Malinovsky (Missed Penalty)
1 - 1
Duvan Zapata
34'
Rafael Toloi
38'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
7
2
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
17
18
Fouls
11
14
Free Kicks
20
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
3
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
8
3
Shots on Goal
4
4
Substitutions
5
26
Throwins
16
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
