18/07/20
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
2 : 1
Bologna
Half Time
10'
Alexis Saelemaekers
1 - 0
24'
Hakan Calhanoglu
2 - 0
Nicola Sansone
35'
2 - 1
Takehiro Tomiyasu
44'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
5
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
1
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
