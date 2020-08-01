Livescore Match Center
01/08/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
1 : 0
Cagliari
2nd Half
- 45:00
10'
Ragnar Klavan (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Gaston Pereiro
13'
44'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Missed Penalty)
Paolo Farago
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
6
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
4
6
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
5
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
