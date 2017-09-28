|28/09/17
|21:05
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|AC Milan
|2 : 0
|HNK Rijeka
|2nd Half - 72:55
|Venue: San Siro. Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018. MATCH SUMMARY: Milan have won all 4 of their previous meetings with Croatian sides. Milan have won all 5 European games this season: F15 A1. Rijeka are without a win in 5 UEFA games (D2 L3).
Referee : Orel Grinfeld (ISR).
Assistant referees : Danny Krasikow (ISR) & Roy Ha