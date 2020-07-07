Livescore Match Center
07/07/20
22:50
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
0 : 1
Juventus
2nd Half
- 45:00
32'
Lucas Paqueta
36'
Ismael Bennacer
0 - 1
Adrien Rabiot
47'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
2
5
Cross Attacks
11
10
Fouls
8
8
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
3
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
0
Shots off Goal
5
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
1
2
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement