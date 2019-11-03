Livescore Match Center
03/11/19
22:45
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
1 : 1
Lazio
1st Half
- 31:45
0 - 1
Ciro Immobile
25'
28'
Krzysztof Piatek
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
51%
Ball Possession
49%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
