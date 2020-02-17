Livescore Match Center
17/02/20
21:45
Italy:
Serie A
AC Milan
1 : 0
Torino
1st Half
- 35:37
22'
Ismael Bennacer
25'
Ante Rebic
1 - 0
Simone Edera
34'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
1
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
4
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
