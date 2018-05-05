|05/05/18
|19:00
|Italy: Serie A
|AC Milan
|4 : 1
|Verona
|Finished
|Start of second half delayed.
Venue: San Siro.
Turf: Desso GrassMaster (Surface composed of natural grass combined with artificial fibres).
Capacity: 80,018. Form Guide: Milan (W L D D D) Hellas Verona (L L L L W).
Last season: Not played. Stat fact: Hellas have never won a Serie A trip to Milan, managing just 11 draws from 26 visits. However, they have drawn the last 2 attempts. Verona were crushed 3-0 here for the Coppa Italia in December. Top tip: Milan to win and ¿No¿ to both teams to score.