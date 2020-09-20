Livescore Match Center
20/09/20
13:15
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
ADO Den Haag
0 : 1
Groningen
Half Time
0 - 1
Shaquille Pinas (Own Goal)
23'
Wessel Dammers
45'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
