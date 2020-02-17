Livescore Match Center
17/02/20
20:00
Romania:
Liga I
AFC Hermannstadt
0 : 0
FC Astra II Giurgiu
Half Time
4'
Romario
Gabriel Tamas
18'
24'
Alin Dobrosavlevici
31'
Raul Oprut
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
14
Cross Attacks
8
5
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
4
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
