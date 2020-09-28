Livescore Match Center
28/09/20
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
AFC Hermannstadt
1 : 1
FC Botosani
Half Time
8'
Alin Seroni (Own Goal)
1 - 0
1 - 1
Hamidou Keyta
36'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
13
10
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
4
1
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
14
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement