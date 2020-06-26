Livescore Match Center
26/06/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
AFC Hermannstadt
0 : 1
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 56:51
Adrian Sut
8'
37'
Ousmane Viera Diarrassouba
0 - 1
Razvan Patriche
58'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
22
Cross Attacks
9
13
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
13
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
10
0
Offsides
0
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
7
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
18
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
