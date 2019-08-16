16/08/19
17:00
Romania:
Liga I
AFC Hermannstadt
1 : 0
FC Clinceni
2nd Half
- 54:02
3'
Razvan Patriche (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Razvan Patriche
15'
Gabriel Matei
18'
55'
Jo Santos
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
14
16
Fouls
17
18
Free Kicks
18
1
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
1
58%
Ball Possession
42%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
5
0
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
1
0
Yellow Cards
2
