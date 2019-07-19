19/07/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I
AFC Hermannstadt
0 : 0
GAZ Metan Medias
1st Half
- 36:23
Ionut Larie
25'
30'
Lucian Buzan
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
7
9
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
7
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
