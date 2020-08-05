Livescore Match Center
05/08/20
17:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Group
AFC Hermannstadt
1 : 1
Politehnica Iasi
2nd Half
- 45:00
7'
Ionut Stoica
1 - 0
8'
Andrei Sintean
1 - 1
Kevin Luckassen
18'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
1
16
Cross Attacks
1
8
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
10
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
