12/06/19
18:00
Romania:
Liga I - Relegation Playoff
AFC Hermannstadt
0 : 0
Universitatea Cluj
1st Half
- 28:34
Agg. 2-0 First Leg. 2-0
Dan Berci
17'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
2
Cross Attacks
4
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
50%
Ball Possession
50%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
