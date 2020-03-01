Livescore Match Center
01/03/20
21:00
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Ajax
0 : 2
AZ Alkmaar
Finished
0 - 1
Myron Boadu
4'
Owen Wijndal
67'
0 - 2
Oussama Idrissi
74'
Ramon Leeuwin
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
4
Blocked Shots
1
9
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
50
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
11
1
Offsides
1
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
12
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
3
22
Throwins
15
3
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
