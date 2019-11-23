Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
21:45
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Ajax
1 : 0
Heracles
2nd Half
- 48:22
26'
Quincy Promes
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
19
Cross Attacks
5
6
Fouls
7
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
2
66%
Ball Possession
34%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
5
1
Shots off Goal
2
6
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
