Livescore Match Center
17/09/19
22:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group H
Ajax
3 : 0
Lille
Finished
18'
Quincy Promes
1 - 0
39'
Andre Onana
Renato Sanches
39'
50'
Edson Alvarez
2 - 0
62'
Nicolas Tagliafico
3 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
5
4
Counter Attacks
4
19
Cross Attacks
20
9
Fouls
13
17
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
4
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
4
2
Shots off Goal
9
7
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
11
Throwins
24
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
