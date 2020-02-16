Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
15:30
Netherlands:
Eredivisie
Ajax
3 : 0
Waalwijk
Finished
13'
Dusan Tadic (pen)
1 - 0
50'
Carel Eiting
53'
Lassina Traore
2 - 0
Melle Meulensteen
76'
Jurien Gaari
78'
90'
Klaas Jan Huntelaar
3 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
5
6
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
28
Cross Attacks
15
12
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
16
3
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
14
4
Offsides
0
63%
Ball Possession
37%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
3
10
Shots off Goal
2
7
Shots on Goal
3
3
Substitutions
3
18
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
2
