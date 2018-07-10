|10/07/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Alashkert
|0 : 0
|Celtic
|1st Half - 40:50
|First leg.
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan anvan Hanrapetakan Marzadasht, Yerevan.
Referee: Danilo Grujic (SRB).
Assistant referees: Vladimir Jovanovic (SRB) & Dragan Bogicevic (SRB).
Fourth official: Novak Simovic (SRB).
MATCH SUMMARY: Alashkert beat St Johnstone in 15/16 #UEL qualifiers. 1967 winners Celtic made last 2 GROUP stages. Winners play Valur Reykjavík/Rosenborg in the 2nd qualifying round. Losers meet Astana/Sutjeska in the #UEL 2nd qualifying round.