|09/08/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Third Qulifying Round
|Alashkert
|0 : 1
|CFR 1907 Cluj
|1st Half - 40:11
|First leg.
Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 14,403.
Referee: Serhiy Boiko (UKR).
Assistant referees: Viktor Matyash (UKR) & Oleksandr Voytyuk (UKR).
Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (UKR).
MATCH SUMMARY: Alashkert knocked out Sutjeska in last round. Cluj eliminated by Malmö in #UCL 2nd qualifying round. Winners play Legia Warszawa/F91 Dudelange in the play offs.