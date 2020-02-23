Livescore Match Center
23/02/20
15:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
0 : 1
Athletic Club
1st Half
- 20:41
0 - 1
Raul Garcia
17'
Ander Capa
21'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
0
Cross Attacks
5
4
Fouls
2
3
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
0
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
4
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement