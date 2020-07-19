Livescore Match Center
19/07/20
18:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
0 : 4
Barcelona
2nd Half
- 63:43
0 - 1
Ansu Fati
24'
0 - 2
Lionel Messi
34'
0 - 3
Luis Suarez
44'
0 - 4
Nelson Semedo
58'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
1
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
1
8
Cross Attacks
10
9
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
4
5
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
1
39%
Ball Possession
61%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
6
0
Shots on Goal
7
4
Substitutions
2
6
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement