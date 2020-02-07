Livescore Match Center
07/02/20
22:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
2 : 1
Eibar
Finished
35'
Aleix Vidal
46'
Lucas Perez
1 - 0
Pedro Leon
53'
66'
Oliver Burke
2 - 0
74'
Ximo Navarro
2 - 1
Fabian Orellana
83'
85'
Manu Garcia
Charles
90'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
5
3
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
27
14
Fouls
10
14
Free Kicks
17
2
Goals
1
7
Goal Attempts
3
3
Offsides
4
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
1
3
Substitutions
3
23
Throwins
34
1
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
2
