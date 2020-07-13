Livescore Match Center
13/07/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
0 : 0
Getafe
2nd Half
- 49:16
Marc Cucurella
12'
21'
Martin Aguirregabiria
Jaime Mata
35'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
14
14
Fouls
8
11
Free Kicks
17
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
0
3
Offsides
3
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
2
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
23
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement