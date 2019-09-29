Livescore Match Center
29/09/19
17:00
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
1 : 0
Mallorca
2nd Half
- 79:38
27'
Wakaso Mubarak
Junior Lago
33'
50'
Ximo Navarro
76'
Lucas Perez (pen)
1 - 0
Salva Sevilla
78'
Martin Valjent
79'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
1
20
Cross Attacks
9
12
Fouls
12
12
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
1
25
Throwins
26
5
Medical Treatment
6
2
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019