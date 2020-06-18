Livescore Match Center
18/06/20
20:30
Spain:
LaLiga
Alaves
0 : 0
Real Sociedad
Half Time
Diego Llorente
42'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
1
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
5
9
Fouls
6
7
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
17
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
