17/11/19
22:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Albania
0 : 2
France
1st Half
- 39:59
0 - 1
Corentin Tolisso
8'
21'
Elseid Hysaj
Clement Lenglet
26'
0 - 2
Antoine Griezmann
31'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
9
5
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
2
3
Goal Attempts
0
1
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
1
