07/07/19
22:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - 1/8 Finals
Algeria
1 : 0
Guinea
1st Half
- 37:04
Mohamed Mady Camara
6'
14'
Adlene Guedioura
24'
Mohamed Youcef Belaili
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
1
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
7
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
