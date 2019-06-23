23/06/19
23:00
Africa (CAF):
Africa Cup Of Nations - Group Stage
Algeria
2 : 0
Kenya
2nd Half
- 72:31
Aboud Omar
12'
Philemon Otieno
18'
34'
Baghdad Bounedjah (pen)
1 - 0
43'
Riyad Mahrez
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
16
Cross Attacks
8
13
Fouls
21
21
Free Kicks
15
2
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
0
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
3
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
2
24
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
