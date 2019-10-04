Livescore Match Center
04/10/19
21:45
France:
Ligue 1
Amiens
1 : 0
Marseille
1st Half
- 13:25
11'
Haitam Aleesami
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
0
3
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019