08/02/20
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Amiens
1 : 2
Monaco
Finished
9'
Sehrou Guirassy
1 - 0
42'
Fousseni Diabate
Adrien Silva
66'
Aleksandr Golovin
70'
Stevan Jovetic
83'
1 - 1
Wissam Ben Yedder
85'
1 - 2
Islam Slimani
90'+3
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
9
4
Counter Attacks
4
15
Cross Attacks
35
13
Fouls
18
18
Free Kicks
14
1
Goals
2
8
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
0
4
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
25
5
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
3
