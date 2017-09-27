|27/09/17
|20:45
|Europe (UEFA): Champions League - Group Stage
|Anderlecht
|0 : 2
|Celtic FC
|2nd Half - 76:46
|Venue: Constant Vanden Stock Stadium. Turf: Natural (Desso GrassMaster).
Capacity: 21,000. MATCH SUMMARY : Teams aiming to bounce back from opening defeats. Celtic suffered worst European home loss to Paris. 10man Anderlecht went down 3-0 at Bayern. Celtic Boyata failed a trial at Anderlecht a youth. Celtic are 16 European away games without a win. Referee : Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP).
Assistant refe