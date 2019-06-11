11/06/19
21:45
Europe (UEFA):
Euro Championship - Qualifying Round
Andorra
0 : 3
France
Half Time
0 - 1
Kylian Mbappe
11'
11'
Jesus Rubio
0 - 2
Wissam Ben Yedder
30'
0 - 3
Florian Thauvin
45'+1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
3
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
18
4
Fouls
2
5
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
3
6
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
3
23%
Ball Possession
77%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
6
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
