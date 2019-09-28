Livescore Match Center
28/09/19
21:00
France:
Ligue 1
Angers
1 : 1
Amiens
Finished
0 - 1
Stiven Mendoza
13'
35'
Ibrahim Cisse
83'
Rachid Alioui
1 - 1
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
10
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
1
21
Cross Attacks
8
10
Fouls
13
14
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
17
0
Offsides
1
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
6
12
Shots off Goal
4
7
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
29
Throwins
20
3
Medical Treatment
7
1
Yellow Cards
0
