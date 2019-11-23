Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
22:00
France:
Ligue 1
Angers
0 : 0
Nimes
Half Time
Lamine Fomba
34'
45'
Abdoulaye Bamba
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
2
10
Cross Attacks
6
7
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
