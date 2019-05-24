24/05/19
22:05
France:
Ligue 1
Angers
1 : 1
Saint Etienne
2nd Half
- 89:30
0 - 1
Arnaud Nordin
64'
70'
Jessy Moulin (Own Goal)
1 - 1
Thimothee Kolodziejczak
71'
89'
Farid El Melali
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
4
7
Corner Kicks
8
2
Counter Attacks
1
12
Cross Attacks
19
12
Fouls
4
6
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
34%
Ball Possession
66%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
5
3
Shots off Goal
7
5
Shots on Goal
6
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
