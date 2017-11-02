|02/11/17
|20:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Group Stage
|Apollon Limassol
|0 : 0
|Atalanta
|1st Half - 14:45
|Venue: GSP Stadium.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 22,859.
Referee : Andris Treimanis (LVA).
Assistant referees : Haralds Gudermanis (LVA) & Aleksejs Spasjonnikovs (LVA).
Fourth official : Raimonds Tatriks (LVA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Atalanta will progress if Everton do not win. Apollon lost 3-1 in Italy on matchday 3. Apollon unbeaten in 8 UEFA home games (W5 D3).
Valentin Roberge suspended for Apollon. Atalanta last European away win: 1-0 Fenerbahce 07/11/1990.