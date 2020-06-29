Livescore Match Center
29/06/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 2
Arda Kardzhali
0 : 0
Botev Plovdiv
2nd Half
- 65:35
Johnathan
28'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
4
1
Counter Attacks
0
15
Cross Attacks
13
8
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
11
0
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
8
Shots off Goal
7
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
15
6
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
