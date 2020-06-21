Livescore Match Center
21/06/20
19:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG - Relegation Group 2
Arda Kardzhali
0 : 1
Dunav Ruse
1st Half
- 30:07
11'
Stoycho Atanasov
Ivaylo Lazarov
14'
23'
Stoycho Atanasov
0 - 1
Matheus (Own Goal)
24'
Petko Tsankov
30'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
5
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
6
0
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
64%
Ball Possession
36%
1
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
0
Shots off Goal
3
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
4
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement