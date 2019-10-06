Livescore Match Center
06/10/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Arda Kardzhali
0 : 2
Dunav Ruse
Finished
41'
Ilias Hassani
0 - 1
Ahmed Ahmedov
45'
Fernando Cavalcante
61'
Svilen Shterev
61'
61'
Emil Martinov
0 - 2
Stefan Hristov
67'
69'
Ilias Hassani
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
1
7
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
2
41
Cross Attacks
8
14
Fouls
13
15
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
2
9
Goal Attempts
9
2
Offsides
2
61%
Ball Possession
39%
1
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
4
Shots off Goal
6
4
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
17
Throwins
22
0
Medical Treatment
3
2
Yellow Cards
2
