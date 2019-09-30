Livescore Match Center
30/09/19
17:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Arda Kardzhali
2 : 1
Etar Veliko Tarnovo
2nd Half
- 75:46
49'
Darko Glisic
0 - 1
Krasimir Stanoev (pen)
50'
53'
Joao Amorim
1 - 1
67'
Ilias Hassani
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
7
1
Counter Attacks
4
29
Cross Attacks
15
7
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
10
2
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
6
3
Offsides
1
69%
Ball Possession
31%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
2
4
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
0
19
Throwins
12
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
