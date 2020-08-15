Livescore Match Center
15/08/20
20:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Arda Kardzhali
1 : 0
Levski Sofia
1st Half
- 16:56
Ivaylo Naydenov
4'
8'
Ivan Kokonov
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
3
3
Fouls
1
1
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
2
Offsides
0
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
1
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement