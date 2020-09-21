Livescore Match Center
21/09/20
20:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Arda Kardzhali
0 : 0
Slavia Sofia
1st Half
- 08:34
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
0
1
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
1
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
2
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement